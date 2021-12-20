Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Kylian Mbappe could achieve some extraordinary things in football.

The Frenchman burst onto the scene with Monaco in 2015.

Fast forward six years and Mbappe is now one of the very best players in the world.

The French speedster, just 23 years old, has scored nearly 200 goals for club and country.

He's already a World Cup winner with France and has won a plethora of trophies at club level with Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain.

But how much do you know about one of the most exciting players to watch in world football?

We've created a quiz which is designed to test your knowledge of the Frenchman.

The quiz features questions about Mbappe's life and career both on and off the pitch.

There are 20 questions in total and the scoring system is as follows...

0-4: You should be ashamed of yourself

5-8: You need to brush up on your knowledge of Mbappe

9-14: Not bad, but you could do better

15-19: Fair play, a very solid effort

20: You are Mbappe's biggest fan

Take the quiz below. Good luck!

1 of 20 Where was Mbappe born? Marseille Monaco Paris Lille

