Leeds latest news: 'Front-runner' emerges to replace Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road

Journalist Pete O'Rourke has labelled Diego Martinez as the 'front-runner' to replace Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United.

It remains to be seen whether the iconic Argentine will still be at Elland Road next season.

What's the latest news involving Leeds' managerial situation?

After gaining promotion from the Championship and securing a comfortable finish in the Premier League last term, Bielsa signed a new contract during the summer.

However, the deal was only for a year and the South American has a track record of never staying too long at any given club.

In fact, Leeds represent his longest stint at any single team in terms of games managed, while he famously once took and quit the Lazio job without overseeing a single fixture.

With Leeds finding themselves lingering around the wrong end of the table this term, there is a real possibility Bielsa sees next summer as the right time to move on.

It will mark the first season the club haven't moved forward under him, although that doesn't necessarily mean he will throw in the towel.

Nonetheless, Spanish outlet Super Deporte claimed in November that 'everything indicates' Martinez will take over from Bielsa next season.

It was reported last month that Martinez was in the UK to study and absorb the English game, hinting that he does indeed see his future in the Premier League.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Diego Martinez?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, O'Rourke named Martinez as the likeliest candidate to succeed Bielsa at Elland Road.

He told GMS: "I think Diego Martinez is probably the front-runner for me. He's out of work. Victor Orta's got the Spanish connection with Martinez. He plays an attacking, innovative style of football as well."

Who is Diego Martinez?

Martinez is currently out of work but most recently managed Granada and thoroughly impressed.

He took the Spanish side from the second division to the Europa League after securing a seventh-placed finish in the top flight.

Granada even reached the quarter-finals of the competition, where they were eventually eliminated by Manchester United.

The 40-year-old left the club upon the expiration of his contract last summer, suggesting he is indeed ready to take on a new challenge.

Martinez also briefly managed Osasuna, and before that took up a variety of roles at Sevilla coaching their youth, C and B teams.

He's certainly revered in Spain having previously won Marca's best coach award, but whether his philosophy and style can work in England still remains to be seen.

