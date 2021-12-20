Peng Shuai: WTA still has 'significant concerns' as star retracts sexual assault claim

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The WTA said it still has "significant concerns" about Peng Shuai’s "well-being and ability to communicate without censorship or coercion", after the tennis star denied making a sexual assault claim.

Shuai, a former world number one doubles player, made sexual assault allegations against China’s former Vice Premier, Zhang Gaoli, at the start of November.

In a post on Weibo, the 35-year-old claimed she was coerced into having sex with Zhang, which began an on-off consensual relationship with the former Politburo Standing Committee member.

Peng’s post was deleted around 30 minutes after it was published, and she subsequently disappeared from public view for three weeks.

She then appeared in a steady stream of photos and videos released by Chinese government-controlled media and the state sport system on Twitter.

Peng was also shown having a video call with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, during which she said she was "safe and well".

In a video posted by Lianhe Zaobao, a Singapore media outlet, Peng has now addressed the sexual assault claim on camera for the first time.

Peng’s remarks on Sunday marked the first time she had addressed the matter on camera in public.

"First, I need to stress one point that is extremely important, I have never said or written that anyone has sexually assaulted me, I have to clearly stress this point," she said.

Peng said there had been "a lot of misunderstandings" about her Weibo post, and claimed she was not under surveillance.

"Why would anyone monitor [me?]," she said. "[I have] always been very free."

The interview took place on the sidelines of a sporting event in Shanghai, where Peng appeared with national athletes including basketball player Yao Ming.

The video has not convinced the WTA, who issued a statement on the matter.

"It was again good to see Peng Shuai in a public setting and we certainly hope she is doing well," the statement said.

"As we have consistently stated, these appearances do not alleviate or address the WTA’s significant concerns about her well-being and ability to communicate without censorship or coercion.

"We remain steadfast in our call for a full, fair and transparent investigation, without censorship, into her allegation of sexual assault, which is the issue that gave rise to our initial concern."

Peng sparked global concern when she disappeared from public view last month, prompting the WTA to withdraw from all tournaments in China, including Hong Kong.

"In good conscience, I don’t see how I can ask our athletes to compete there when Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and has seemingly been pressured to contradict her allegation of sexual assault," said WTA chairman and chief executive Steve Simon.

"Given the current state of affairs, I am also greatly concerned about the risks that all of our players and staff could face if we were to hold events in China in 2022."

News Now - Sport News