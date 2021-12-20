Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nate Diaz was in attendance for Jake Paul's win over Tyron Woodley on Saturday night.

The UFC fighter made the trip to the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, as Paul scored his second win over Woodley in 2021 with a crushing knockout in the sixth round.

Paul had originally been slated to fight Tommy Fury on the same date, but reverted back to another bout with a former UFC athlete to try and put to bed any doubts surrounding the first Woodley fight.

Paul vs Woodley 2

And while the YouTuber star had ended up tangled in the ropes back in August, Paul ensured that he wouldn't need the judges for victory this time around as he left Woodley flattened on the canvas.

The emphatic result saw Paul advance his professional boxing record to 5-0 and who knows, perhaps he'll get the chance to progress even further into unbeaten territory against Diaz himself.

We say that because the MMA star was one of four UFC fighters that Paul called out in a stunning post-fight message to Dana White where he outlined some of his intended future opponents.

Paul calls out Diaz

Paul remarkably requested: "Please let me get Kamaru Usman. Please let me get Diaz. Please let me get Masvidal. Please let me get McGregor because I’m going to embarrass them, too."

And while it remains to be seen whether Paul vs Diaz in a boxing ring would actually be possible, the UFC athlete did appear to have thrown a punch during Saturday's event regardless.

Well, more of a half-punch or fake-punch if we're being picky, but footage that seems to show Diaz scaring the living daylights out of someone in attendance of the fight has gone viral on social media.

Diaz scares the living daylights out of attendee

In fact, the video did the rounds to such an extent that UFC President Dana White even shared it on Instagram to the tune of almost three million 'likes' at the time of writing.

And although it's hitherto unconfirmed as to why Diaz even feigned to hit the person, there's no denying that it shook them up regardless with their subsequent flinch sending beer up into the air.

But will Diaz's lightning-fast hands make you flinch? Be sure to check by watching the clip below:

Let's face it, we'd all going flying six foot backwards if Diaz looked as though he was going to swing a punch at us.

Who wouldn't flinch?

Facing the fist of a UFC brawler would be terrifying at the best of times, but anyone who's watched a second of Diaz, in particular, will know that he's one of the last people you want to be staring at.

While he's by no means the greatest technical boxer in the octagon, Diaz can never be faulted for his keep-coming-forward-at-all-costs attitude where he can seemingly absorb one million punches.

From his end, though, he only needs one to make someone flinch for dear life.

