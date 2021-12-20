Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It seems getting knocked out by Jake Paul isn’t the only punishment Tyron Woodley is having to face right now.

Woodley was troubling Paul in Saturday’s fight before the extraordinary knockout from the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

The internet has since been taken over by hilarious memes of the former UFC champion laid down in various different ways, truly capturing the moment, but also making it highly humorous for us all in the process.

Given the brutal meme treatment going round, the 39-year-old may want to stay off the internet for the rest of 2021, maybe even longer.

He can be seen lying with Buzz Lightyear and Woody, hoping that Andy doesn’t catch them coming to life when he enters his room.

At least Simba from Lion King was there to console him in the ring as he was down on the canvas.

Woodley is also on the couch of shame with Nate Robinson, Conor McGregor and Deontay Wilder following their brutal defeats in recent times.

He has even been captured laid-down in the Gulag and being revived by the referee in Call of Duty-based memes.

And he has managed to find himself face-down on multiple different beds trying to catch some sleep.

Woodley has also decided to take part in another combat sport, finding time to fall on his opponent in WWE in what looks to be an impressive finishing move, so maybe we could see a third fight between the two in the wrestling ring.

The rematch between the two took place after Tommy Fury had to pull out of the fight with Paul due to a chest infection and broken ribs.

The man who replaced Fury had been promised $500,000 if he was to beat his social media opponent via knockout, but it wasn’t to be for Woodley.

Paul did have to overcome a bad cut after an accidental elbow in the third round, but he never looked in any serious danger of being beaten.

After the fight, the 24-year-old bragged: “Tommy Fury is lucky he wasn’t in there tonight. Because Tyron’s way tougher, he has that experience.”

He may have a point after the brutal punch that ended the fight, because Fury hasn’t had to deal with the many memes circulating around social media right now.

