Call of Duty Warzone Patch Notes (20th December)

Call of Duty Warzone is constantly bringing out small updates, sometimes even daily, and we will provide you with all the patch notes you need to read as this new update has gone live on Monday 20th December 2021. This patch went live in the early hours of the morning.

Season 1 of Warzone since the release of Vanguard has felt like a breath of fresh air and excited many; however, there are some big issues and this is causing a lot more updates than intended.

The battle royale game treated us to a brand new map in Caldera, but players are suffering issues with weapon glitches, other in-game glitches, and some are seeing their game constantly crash.

We hope that these updates are slowly but surely making the game balanced and also sorting out big issues which are seeing players turn to other games.

Call of Duty Warzone Patch Notes - December 20th

The latest update was a small fix which sorted out a couple of known issues. Here are the details of this fix:

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue causing the Festive Fervor Event Challenges to not track progress.

Fixed an issue causing additional placeholder images to appear in various Store Bundle previews and/or purchases.

Fixed an issue causing placeholder text to appear on various Store Bundles.

Fixed an issue causing placeholder text to appear underneath Unlock Criteria XP Bar for locked Vehicles.

Fixed an issue causing some Store Bundles to appear with the incorrect Rarity label.

Fixed an issue causing the Festive Deals discount to not apply when gifting a Store Bundle to another Player.

Fixed an issue causing visually incorrect pricing on some Store Bundles.

Fixed an issue where the “Space Issue” Submachine Gun Charlie (VG) Blueprint was incorrectly displaying Vital instead of the Brace Gun Perk.

No doubt in the future there will be a lot more to reveal in the patch notes, and from the 14th-19th December, the developers released four updates.

Some had a lot more to update than others but we can see what Sledgehammer Games are trying to do and that they realise there are a lot of issues with Warzone currently.

Battle Royale games are a huge part of the gaming industry at this current time and with so many different ones out there, the developers need to get these issues fixed sooner rather than later so that they do not lose players.

Be sure to keep an eye on GiveMeSport as we will be providing information around all of the latest updates and revealing their patch notes.

