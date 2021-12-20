FIFA 22 Winter Wildcard: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Card Leaked for Team Two

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team has released a new Winter Wildcard Promo and a new special Zlatan Ibrahimovic card has been leaked.

The veteran striker is much loved and a legend of the game, and despite being in his mid 30’s, he still plays at a very high level.

The promo started off very well on Friday 17th December 2021 and there are some absolutely fantastic cards available for players to use. This promo has arguably had some of the best cards in the game and it is definitely one of the best promos.

Leaks seem to be on a daily basis when it comes to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, and EA Sports now struggle to release any surprises. These leaks look like they will continue throughout the course of FIFA.

Read More: FIFA 22 Winter Wildcard (FUT): Release Date, Leaks, Predictions And Everything You Need To Know

New FUT Winter Wildcard Zlatan Ibrahimovic card leaked

Promos in FIFA typically seem to have two teams released at two separate times in order to make the promo last longer.

Team one was revealed last Friday, and team two is on its way imminently. It looks like we will see Ibrahimovic in this second team. The striker currently plays for AC Milan and is trying to help the Serie A side battle for the title.

These latest leaks have been revealed on social media by FutZoneCentral, and this Twitter account is one of the most reliable leakers on Twitter. FutSheriff and Mitch Trading also leaked the card.

The 84 rated card looks like he will have a massive upgrade, and not only has his upgraded rating been revealed, but his stats have also been leaked too.

The Swede will have a 91 rated card, and here are his stats in full:

Pace: 90

Shooting: 92

Passing: 88

Dribbling: 89

Defence: 41

Physical: 98

This is a huge upgrade, and it now makes Ibrahimovic a massively overpowered striker who is now playable and fits the meta in the game.

No doubt many will be wanting to grab this Ibrahimovic card, and you will have to hope to pack him as he will cost a lot of coins on the Transfer Market.

Enter our giveaway to be in with a chance of winning up to £500 worth of merchandise!



You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News