Miriam Gutierrez unrecognisable after taking 236 Amanda Serrano punches on Jake Paul card

Amanda Serrano secured a scintillating win over Miriam Gutiérrez on Sunday night in the co-main event of Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley.

The Puerto Rican picked up her 28th consecutive career victory after winning the bout via lopsided unanimous decision.

The judges scored a final 99-90, 99-91 and 100-90 after Serrano put in a dominant performance over her opponent.

She left Gutiérrez's face disfigured after the Spaniard absorbed 236 punches across the 10-round match.

The damage on her face really started to show towards the end of the fight as Serrano bloodied Gutiérrez's nose in a relentless stream of blows.

Gutiérrez put up a good fight, but ultimately, 'The Real Deal' was too much to handle inside the ring and had her against the ropes on multiple occasions.

After her win, Serrano posed for a photo with her opponent, who had a severely swollen face from the brutal 20-minute contest. The champion posted the image on her Instagram with the caption: "I hope you enjoyed. I did! My opponent @miriamlareina83 was a big tuff mother. Nothing but love & Respect to her."

Fellow professionals including mixed martial artist and UFC fighter Cris Cyborg commented on the post to applaud Serrano's win.

Serrano paid respect to Gutiérrez after the match and described her as "a tough fighter."

Now, focus shifts to what has been described as the "biggest fight in women’s boxing" — a meeting between Serrano and undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor.

The Puerto Rican needed to secure a win in order to put her in the mix for a bout against the champion, which could be held at Madison Square Garden.

"Amanda Serrano has to do her job this weekend," Taylor said following her win over Firuza Sharipova last weekend. "Once she does that — everyone obviously expects her to get through that over the weekend — once she does that, it’s going to be a huge fight.

"It’s probably the biggest fight in women’s boxing history, and what an amazing privilege and honour to be in this position."

Taylor retained her title against her Kazakhstani opponent in Liverpool last Saturday.

Serrano recently signed to Paul's promotion company and the former Disney Channel star is eager to set his talent up against the lightweight champion.

