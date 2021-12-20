Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jake Paul has been one of the most spoken about social media figures for the previous few years now, and since he broke onto the boxing scene, he has created a new name for himself.

He is currently undefeated in his professional career, yet he has controversially never fought an actual boxer; although this was planned to change when he had finally reached an agreement with the Love Island star and brother of the current heavyweight champion Tommy Fury.

It was built up to be a highly anticipated fight, with many left questioning if this would to be too much of a step up for Jake, or whether Tommy would buckle under the pressure given that it would've been his highest-profile fight to date.

Despite Tyson Fury saying Tommy could beat Jake “with broken ribs and the flu,” it came as a shock to hear the latter had pulled out of the bout.

Many claimed that the occasion may have gotten to much for the fighter, or that he may be putting the family name at risk considering he was told if he were to lose he would no longer be part of the family. But what had came out of the Fury camp was something that couldn’t be wrote, it was as if they had tempted fate a bit too much; he had a bacterial chest infection and a broken rib.

Luckily for Jake, he had a replacement for Tommy in the shape of Tyron Woodley, a previous opponent of his.

Tommy's doctor Usman Sajjid had taken responsibility for the decision which was made due to the fact that Tommy could’ve been at risk of suffering a collapsed lung and even potentially a cardiac arrest.

But in true Jake Paul form, aside from these factual statements, he continued to throw subtle digs at Tommy and began to play even more mind games with him.

He clearly intended to make an impression on him with his plans, and he did just that.

The surprise was unveiled during his ring walk, where he was wearing a robe which had the UK flag on it with the words: “Hey Tommy, wish you could’ve been here but watching from a TV is cool too.”

It was almost inevitable that Jake would do something to mock him, and after winning the bout in the sixth round with a strong KO blow, he sent out a message saying: "Tommy Fury is lucky he wasn’t in there."

