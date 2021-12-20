Jake Paul: Claressa Shields branded 'salty' as she continues feud with YouTube boxer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Claressa Shields continued her war of words with YouTube boxer Jake Paul after he defeated Tyron Woodley on Saturday.

Paul knocked out former UFC champion Woodley in the sixth round of their rematch in Florida, extending his unbeaten record to 5-0.

The 24-year-old was meant to be fighting Tommy Fury, but the Love Island star withdrew from the bout with a broken rib and illness.

Shields was unimpressed with Paul’s performance, describing his knockout blow as "lucky".

"Man this mf so lucky!!!!!! Literally swung a right hand with his eyes closed," she wrote on Twitter.

The response to her post has been varied, with one Twitter user branding Shields as "salty".

Another wrote: "He was knocked the f*** out....he looked to the body and came up top. Please give credit when due."

Others took issue with Shields’s use of the word "lucky", claiming the match between Paul and Woodley had been rigged.

"Jake loaded up and Woodley saw the punch and dropped his hand," a Twitter user wrote in response to Shields. "No way that wasn’t staged".

An ongoing war of words between Shields and Paul has been raging since October, when the two-time Olympic champion said she would "never fight on the undercard of someone who does not possess the skills or accomplishments that I have."

The 26-year-old also claimed she would "beat him up" if she met Paul in the ring. Paul then savagely taunted Shields after she lost her second MMA fight to Abigail Montes.

Earlier this month, Shields threatened to sue Paul after his management team claimed she had asked to fight on his undercard.

"They bout to have to write a check they ass gonna hate having to cash," she wrote on Twitter. "Because you talk trash but lying on me is another story! I’m a BIG BOSS WITH A BIG LAWYER!"

Shields is the only boxer in history, female or male, to hold all four major world titles in boxing, simultaneously, in two weight classes.

She first made a foray into MMA in June, beating Brittney Elkin, but then lost to Montes in October.

She will turn her attention back to boxing next. The American will take on mandatory challenger Ema Kozin in a defence of her WBA, WBC and IBF middleweight titles in January in Cardiff.

Paul first entered the world of boxing in 2018, when he defeated British YouTuber Deji Olatunji in an amateur bout. He then turned professional in January 2020, beating another YouTuber, AnEsonGib.

The former Disney Channel personality has also overcome former NBA player Nate Robinson and former MMA champion Ben Askren.

