Battlefield 2042 Season 1 Patch Notes: Release Date, Patch Notes, New Features, Bug Fixes And More

Battlefield 2042 Season 1 is on the way and we have everything you need to know regarding the patch that is set to be launched with it.

The iconic first-person shooter has had a rough start to life, with those who pre-ordered the game receiving a version that was heavily cocooned with glitches, bugs and in-game crashes.

As a result, EA and DICE, the publishing and developing teams of Battlefield 2042, have been hard at work trying to put things right as they are expected to expand the game even further.

Gamers have only received various urgent patches for now, and nothing of this kind, which has left fans scratching their heads wondering what might be added to Battlefield 2042.

While details are still limited at the time of writing, here is everything that we know so far about Battlefield 2042 Season 1 patch notes.

Battlefield 2042 Season 1 Release Date

According to dataminers, Battlefield Season 1 will be released in March 2022.

This was according to temporyal on Twitter, who revealed that a variety of new features and even a new map will be added.

Season 1 seems to be scheduled for March 2022 (unless they've added a few weeks as "backup").

"Exposure" is probably the final name for the previously datamined "Ridge" map.

Battlefield 2042 Season 1 Patch Notes

The patch notes for Battlefield 2042 Season 1 have yet to be officially unveiled by EA and DICE and are not expected to be launched until the date listed above.

We will update this section of the article, as well as the respective sections listed below, as soon as more details are revealed in the coming days and weeks ahead.

Stick with us and keep on the lookout for any announcements or leaks!

New Features

TBC

Bug Fixes

TBC

You can find all of the latest Battlefield 2042 News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

