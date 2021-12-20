Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez has blasted his rivals David Benavidez and Jermall Charlo after the American pair accused the Mexican of avoiding a fight with both of them.

P4p No1 Canelo Alvarez, 31, reckons Benavidez and Charlo are essentially chatting utter rubbish, as he doesn't believe they have fought anybody of any particular note.

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather thinks Alvarez is 'ducking' a fight with Benavidez, while Charlo has also claimed 'he doesn't want to fight' him either.

But Mexico star Canelo has poured scorn on the US trio - and insisted he is 'not scared about anything' as 'I don't avoid anybody'.

“Look, what I see and what I know is I beat the No.1 fighter at 168. It was Callum Smith,” Alvarez told WorldBoxingNews.

“Next, Billy Joe Saunders, second. Next, the third one [Plant]. So, I beat all the best at 168.

"They were all undefeated. I beat all the best at 168, and now there’s people saying you need to fight this one — like always.

“This always happens. But I beat the best champion at 168. Then they say, ‘he’s scared of him’ or ‘he’s scared of that guy.’

"I am not scared about anything. I don’t avoid anybody. But what does that guy (Benavidez) bring to me? Nothing. Nothing.

"Mention a champion they [Benavidez and Charlo] fight before. How many? I really don’t care. Haters are always going to be haters.”

Canelo, 31, made history as he stopped Caleb Plant in the 11th round of their hotly-anticiapted unification clash to become the first ever undisputed super-middleweight champion.

After running through the rest of the division, Eddy Reynoso fancies his chances of stepping up to cruiserweight to challenge Ilunga Makabu for the WBC next.

But Alvarez admits he doesn't actually know what's next for him, as he insists they will have to have a chat to figure it all out before he eventually returns to the ring.

He added: “I don’t know yet. I really don’t know. But I haven’t sat down with Eddy yet to talk about it.

"Something good is coming. I’m always looking for the best, looking for history.

"So, we’ll see what is coming, but I’m sure it’s the best fights out there.”

