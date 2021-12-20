The Lord of the Rings Gollum: Release Date, Trailer, Gameplay, System Requirements and All You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was revealed at the 2021 Game Awards and we have all the latest information and updates you need to know about this game ahead of release.

The huge franchise has been a massive success, and the announcement of this game has sent the gaming community wild.

Gollum is a fan favourite character and it will be great to have a game which follows his untold story and allows you to play as him as well.

We will be told even more about this game in the upcoming weeks and months, and no doubt excitement is at an all time high.

Here is everything you need to know about the new The Lord of the Rings: Gollum game

Release Date

There is not a fully confirmed release date at this current time due to the fact that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is in early release; however, the creators are hoping it can be released at some point in 2022.

Trailer

We are very happy to reveal that a trailer went live recently, this showed us exactly how Gollum will look in the game, and also revealed his iconic voice as well as him battling some Orcs in the game.

Gameplay

With the game in early development, we have not been treated to gameplay footage yet. This should come soon though and when these videos are released, we will reveal them all right here on this page.

System Requirements

This game will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox One. For those who will be playing it on PC, they will need to know the minimum and recommended system requirements.

These have not been revealed yet but will be closer to The Lord of the Rings: Gollum game being released so stay tuned for updates.

Gollum was a fantastic character in the Lord of the Rings movies, and if the developers can perfect the character and produce a great story in this game, then no doubt we will be treated to a fantastic game.

A lot will be revealed in the coming months, and this is a huge period for the developers as they will want to promote their game perfectly to excite the gaming community.

