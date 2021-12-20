Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Although Floyd Mayweather has retired from boxing a staggering four times, it does seem like he's finally ready to admit that his professional fighting days are behind him.

He is 44 years old after all, so that's probably the right decision.

However, that hasn't stopped him from continuing to train and maintain a solid level of fitness, something that can clearly be seen in a recent video posted by talkSPORT's Michael Benson.

It comes as no surprise that the American has maintained a strong level of fitness, even in his retirement and through a global pandemic.

Although he is labelled as a retired boxer, he has returned twice in exhibition bouts, which displays his love for the sport, but also, his love for the money.

Let's be honest, he probably loves the money more than he does boxing, but who can blame him? He's a highly successful athlete and knows how to make a buck or two...

The two exhibition fights he has returned for came against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, who he absolutely dismantled and made cry in the first round, and YouTuber-turned-boxer (apparently) Logan Paul, which wasn't judged.

The American has also shared a boxing ring with UFC legend Conor McGregor, but unlike the previous two, that was an actual professional fight, one which Mayweather won in convincing fashion, stopping the Irishman late on.

So despite his proper boxing days well and truly behind him, Mayweather has returned to the ring on a few occasions, and the above video certainly does prove that he's not lost it when it comes to the fine art.

Once you have dedicated your life to something or have a strong passion for it, it will be hard to completely cut that thing fully out of your life.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Being one of the greatest boxers to have ever graced the sport means his love and desire to keep fighting in the sport must know no bounds.

Watching him work the pads, despite being 44 years old, is a thing of pure beauty, especially if you are a purist. His movement, his speed and his power are still top notch, and going by the clip posted, he could definitely still hang in the ring today.

News Now - Sport News