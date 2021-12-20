Man United transfer news: 'Bad business' for Red Devils over 222-game star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke reckons that it would be "bad business" for Manchester United to let Jesse Lingard leave on a free next summer.

The England international is out of contract at the end of the season and his future at Old Trafford is still uncertain heading into January.

What's the latest news with Lingard?

When Lingard returned from his nine-goal loan spell at West Ham last season, he probably didn't envisage himself heading into the Christmas period still waiting for his first Premier League start this term, let alone having played less than 100 minutes in the competition.

But, for whatever reason, he was continuously overlooked by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whilst his fortunes are yet to change under Ralf Rangnick.

Lingard, who's played 222 matches for Manchester United, has since been linked with a January return to the London Stadium, with West Ham still short of attacking options.

However, the reliable David Ornstein believes that the 29-year-old has decided to stay at Old Trafford and fight for his place until the end of the season rather than going out on loan again.

Should Lingard end up staying with his boyhood club for the remainder of the campaign, it could see him leave on a free next summer.

Therefore, O'Rourke thinks that United could have lost out on around £30m if he ends up departing for nothing.

What did O'Rourke say about Lingard?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "If he doesn't sign a new contract, he will be allowed to leave on a free transfer. United were probably looking at £30m last summer, so to lose a product like that for nothing would be bad business for them."

Could Lingard get a chance under Rangnick?

The German's arrival could see Lingard's chances improve in the New Year, but the early signs aren't great.

He didn't feature in the Premier League games against Crystal Palace or Norwich before starting against Young Boys in a much-changed United XI, which suggests where he is in the pecking order.

With the FA Cup returning in January and the Champions League returning the following month, the chances are likely to be there for Lingard, he's going to have to take them when they do come his way.

Competition for places is higher than ever, with United boasting an array of attacking talent in their forward areas, but Lingard has already shown with goals against Newcastle and West Ham and an assist against Villarreal, that he's more than capable of holding his own.

