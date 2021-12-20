Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

2021 has been quite a year for the Premier League.

Jubilant fans were welcomed back into the world-famous stadiums, Cristiano Ronaldo returned and Manchester City stormed to yet another title in May.

Now, the 2021/22 title race is shaping up to be one of the best we've ever seen, with Chelsea and Liverpool looking to challenge the City supremacy.

Manchester United showed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the door and Mike Arteta's Arsenal are finally starting to show real signs of life.

Now, with Christmas around the corner, it's that time of year when award winners are crowned and all of the 'best of the year' prizes are handed out.

With the Ballon d'Or causing quite the kerfuffle among upset fans and pundits, eyes have turned to more local shores with fans voting for their top 20 Premier League players of 2021.

Enter Giveaway

A survey recently carried out, made up of 140,000 votes, threw up some interesting results. However, the least surprising of the lot is the player fans have crowned king of 2021.

You can see the list below:

20. Youri Tielemans

19. Son Heung Min

18. Ilkay Gundogan

17. Jack Grealish

16. Trent Alexander-Arnold

15. Marcus Rashford

The first gaggle of names already throws up some controversy with Tottenham fans likely to take exception to seeing Grealish ranked higher than their beloved Son.

Rashford sneaking in above Alexander-Arnold may prove to be another point of contention, especially considering how good Trent has been in the last six months.

14. Cristiano Ronaldo

13. N'Golo Kante

12. Harry Kane

11. Michail Antonio

10. Joao Cancelo

Ronaldo may have only been around for the second half of 2021, but he managed to find his way into the top 15.

Kante has a right to feel aggrieved at being so low considering what he has done for Chelsea while Cancelo could argue that 10th is a little underwhelming as well.

9. Jorginho

8. Kevin De Bruyne

7. Ruben Dias

6. Mason Mount

5. Edouard Mendy

The next five make for very interesting reading, especially considering that Jorginho finished third in the running for the Ballon d'Or.

Edouard Mendy is rightly ranked the highest goalkeeper on the list while Mount continues to grow from strength to strength.

4. Phil Foden

3. Bruno Fernandes

2. Declan Rice

1. Mohamed Salah

Now this is where the debate really might heat up.

Rice is unquestionably a superb footballer, but has he been the second-best in the Premier League? We will leave that up to you.

However, when it comes to first place, then can be no argument. Salah carried a struggling Liverpool in the first half of the year before kicking off in the latter months, playing the best football of his career.

News Now - Sport News