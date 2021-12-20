Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

You’ll never hear a debate about the greatest full-backs in Premier League history without Ashley Cole’s name being mentioned.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea star is unquestionably one of the best left-backs of the Premier League era. In the eyes of many football fans, he is *the* best.

After leaving Chelsea following a hugely successful eight-year stint at Stamford Bridge, Cole went on to play for AS Roma, LA Galaxy and Derby County before hanging up his boots in August 2019.

Shortly after announcing his retirement, Cole was invited by UEFA to conduct the 2019-20 Europa League group stage draw.

The former England international ended up going viral for his hilarious but endearing attempts to pronounce some of the team names.

If you’ve never seen the clip before, you’re in for a treat.

‘Stad Renz’ [Stade Rennais] and ‘Spanya’ [Espanyol] were among the highlights of an unforgettable Europa League draw.

Watch it here:

Surely it’s about time UEFA invited Cole back for another crack?

Cole has entered the world of coaching since ending his playing career and currently works as an academy coach at Chelsea.

He is also employed as assistant coach of England’s Under-21 side, where he works alongside Lee Carsley.

