Errol Spence Jr is set for a huge welterweight unification clash against Yordenis Ugas, according to a report.

Ugas had initially protested after the WBA ordered him to defend his title against mandatory challenger Eimantas Stanionis, but ESPN reports the latter has now agreed to step aside, thus enabling the Cuban to fight the American.

And with America vs Cuba on the cards for either March or April, that would leave free agent Terence Crawford out in the cold.

Spence Jr, 31, has not fought in the ring since he beat Danny Garcia via UD in December of last year.

The 31-year-old had been expected to put his WBC and IBF belts on the line against Filipino icon Manny Pacquiao on August 21 but was forced to pull out of the bout because of an eye injury.

He was subsequently diagnosed with a detached retina but has since made a full recovery from surgery as he targets a return to the ring in his first fight for over a year.

The American southpaw boasts a perfect professional record of 27 wins and no defeats with all but six of those victories coming by way of knockout.

And now he will defend his IBF and WBC belts against the orthodox box-fighter, who stepped in to defeat Pacquiao via a wide unanimous decision in the summer.

Spence became the IBF welterweight champion when he knocked out Kell Brook in Sheffield.

He then successfully defended his IBF title a further five times, most recently with a points triumph over Garcia in December.

Spence and Ugas, 31 and 34 respectively, are both represented by Floyd Mayweather's manager Al Haymon of Premier Boxing Champions, and terms are not expected to be a problem.

The Cuban was the betting underdog when he beat PacMan earlier this year.

Ugas tweeted on Sunday night: "Thanks to the WBA for doing the right thing.

"It is an award for my dedication, and for being a brave man in and out of the ring.

"I will be fighting one of the best [pound-for-pound]. I'm a warrior.

"First Cuban fighting [for] three belts [in] one night. Thanks [to] all the fans who asked for this fight.

"This fight is the first step to having an undisputed champ at 147lbs in 2022."

