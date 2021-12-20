Resident Evil 9: Release Date, Leaks, Platforms and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Resident Evil Apocalypse is not only the name of the maligned 2004 film, but it appears to be the current dev name for Resident Evil 9.

The last two iterations of the Resident Evil series, namely 7: Biohazard and 8: Village, have been first-person titles, taking a major change in direction from the classic titles up to that point.x

Although not a lot is known about the next iteration of the franchise, it is believed that Capcom will be returning to the third-person perspective that made Resident Evil 4 and the recent 1 and 2 Remakes such massive hits with fans.

Here’s everything you need to know about Resident Evil 9/Apocalypse, including the potential release date, current leaks and platforms that the game may end up appearing on.

Release Date

We do not yet have an official date of release for the game, but it is believed that development has not long been started, so a release in around mid to late 2024 is probably likely.

Leaks

The following was recently leaked on 4chan and is apparently a working document from the developers themselves. There’s no confirmation that any of this information is correct at the time of writing, but it does give some intriguing insights into what Resident Evil 9 could look like.

Project Goals:

3rd person survival horror experience

"Innovative partner system"

Who is your friend or foe? (trusting system to find bioweapons in among your team)

Unite bio2 and bio: outbreak features to create a sense of dread

Strictly single-player experience

Ghost town setting

Mimicry old folklore creatures like wendigo and goatman

Atmosphere to invoke deep primordial fear of the unknown and terror of deep forests (like in book "Ritual")

Final chapter to finish stories of old characters

The release window as of now is 2024

Some beta-testers are looking into new systems right now

Early stages of development

Platforms

There’s currently no information regarding the platforms that the game will be appearing on, however, we expect that Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X/S will be the destination for Resident Evil 9.

The game may also be released on PC/Steam, but we do not expect that Nintendo Switch will be getting a version of the game at this time.

