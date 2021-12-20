Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Bayern vs PSG: The Women's Champions League draw in full

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final fixtures have been revealed.

Following the excitement of the group stages, four more blockbuster clashes are scheduled for 2022.

Here's everything you need to know about the eight teams left in the tournament and who they will be facing in the next round.

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain

The Frauen-Bundesliga champions will take on the Division 1 Feminine champions in what is expected to be an exciting quarter-final clash.

PSG finished top of their group with maximum points, having won every single match in that stage, while Bayern won four, drew one, and lost one in their group.

Both of these sides made it to the semi-finals last season — PSG made the headlines after thwarting reigning champions Lyon and ending their five-year streak as title-holders.

However, they were knocked out by eventual winners Barcelona, while Bayern suffered defeat at the hands of Chelsea.

Juventus vs Lyon

Lyon are back with a vengeance after failing to win a single trophy last season. The usual dominant French side tumbled out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals and failed to continue their dominance in D1.

However, with the return of Ada Hegerberg, Lyon look back to their usual selves and currently lead the French league with a three-point cushion over reigning champions PSG.

Juventus will still be riding the high of their historic win over Servette FCCF in the group stages to secure their spot in the quarter-finals for the first time.

Arsenal vs VfL Wolfsburg

Arsenal did not qualify for the Champions League last season but after a rise in form, they will be eager to show their worth on the European stage once again.

Wolfsburg reached the quarter-finals last season but were eliminated by Chelsea.

The She-Wolves have won the Champions League twice, while Arsenal lifted European silverware once back in 2007.

A lot of eyes will be on this match as Jill Roord prepares to face her former club. The Dutch midfielder left Arsenal to join Wolfsburg earlier this year.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona

The women's El Clásico will be one of the main talking points of the quarter-finals. Reigning champions Barcelona will face their derby rivals Real Madrid in a bid to proceed to the next round.

Barca made history by becoming the first Spanish side in history to win the competition last season.

The former CD Tacón was merged with the official Real Madrid brand in 2019 and have been improving ever since the investment. It will be a tough task to snub the European champions of a spot in the semi-finals, but the Champions League is always full of surprises.

The first legs of the quarter-finals will take place on March 22nd and 23rd, followed by the second legs the following week.

