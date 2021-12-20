Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The 2021 Formula 1 season concluded in the most dramatic way imaginable.

Unless you've been living under a rock for the last week, you'll be well aware that Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to snatch the world title.

With the two drivers having come into the final race of the season on level points, Hamilton had what almost certainly looked to be an eighth F1 crown snatched from his grasp at the last second.

Hamilton vs Verstappen drama

The controversial management of a late safety car by the FIA left the Mercedes superstar helpless against Verstappen during a one-lap shootout at the Yas Marina Circuit on older tyres.

However, despite having to stomach the divisive nature of his defeat that Mercedes initially appealed, Hamilton still handled himself with pure class in the aftermath of the drama.

Not only did the British sporting legend deliver a beautifully magnanimous post-race interview, but he also had the honour of receiving his knighthood from the Prince of Wales the following week.

And it shouldn't come as any surprise that Hamilton was still celebrated at the 2021 ceremony for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award on Sunday night despite his loss to Verstappen.

Lineker's cheeky quip

In fact, you very much got the feeling in the studio that the presenting team was subtly on Hamilton's side with Gary Lineker making a cheeky joke about the manner in which the title was decided.

After a VT had played out on the conclusion of Hamilton and Verstappen's battle in 2021, the Match of the Day presenter saw his opportunity to wink at the controversial nature of the concluding lap.

According to the Independent, Lineker quipped during the broadcast: “That was the most incredible end to a season that had absolutely everything, possibly apart from a fair final lap."

Very cheeky, Gary. It might only have been a classically cheesy TV joke, but it certainly inspired some wry smiles and shared laughs amongst both those in attendance and across social media.

Time to celebrate Hamilton

However, the main point made by both Lineker and Alex Scott surrounded the classiness of Britain's greatest ever motor racer and his undeniable status amongst the nation's greatest sportspeople.

Lineker then added: “He’s a class act, and now a knight of the realm. Arise Sir Lewis because you deserve all the accolades. You are one of the greatest sport stars Britain has ever produced.”

So, while the nature of Hamilton's defeat might have been crazy enough for a moment of Lineker wit, make no mistake that it will serve as nothing but motivation for the F1 icon heading into 2022.

