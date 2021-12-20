Devil May Cry 6: Release Date, Leaks, Characters and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Devil May Cry 6 will be the latest game in the popular franchise and we have all the information you need to know ahead of its release.

Fans have been looking forward to the release on DMC6, with many hoping that Capcom will be able to capitalize on the success of DMC5 and how it utilized the graphical and gameplay capabilities of both the PS4 and Xbox One to create the ultimate DMC experience.

Players are hoping that the next game in the series can live up to the lofty expectations set by the stellar release of DMC5 when DMC6 is finally released.

Here’s everything you need to know about Devil May Cry 6, including the potential release date, leaks, characters and more.

Release Date

There is not currently a specific release date from Capcom for Devil May Cry 6, and we’re not expecting the company to make a definitive claim anytime soon.

Longtime Resident Evil and Devil May Cry leaker Dust Golem noted on Twitter that fans should "get ready to wait for several years" for DMC6, meaning that it is likely in the earliest stages of development.

Leaks

We will update this page with further leaks as and when they are released by some of the more prominent leakers online!

As mentioned, there are some pretty reliable leakers when it comes to Capcom games, including the aforementioned Dust Golem, so we’re hoping that there will be some juicy information released over the next few months!

Characters

There’s currently no indication as to who will be a playable character when Devil May Cry 6 is officially revealed by Capcom.

Capcom can go a number of ways when it comes to the story of DMC6, with some fans predicting that this may be somewhat of a prequel game, but if it does continue on from the ending of Devil May Cry 5, then we have a fairly good idea as to who will be available as part of the DMC6.

Nero is likely to be the main playable character in Devil May Cry 6, with the protagonist being a huge part of Devil May Cry 5 and getting the biggest moment of his story thus far in the closing moments of that game.

It’s unknown if Dante and Virgil will be playable in the new game, with both characters being in quite a difficult situation at the end of the last game.

Enter the Giveaway to win up to £500 worth of GiveMeSport Merchandise!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News