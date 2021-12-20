Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Information on Kuki Shinobu (Leaked)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact 2.5 Update is expected to be released in February 2022, but there is already a plethora of information being leaked surrounding the update, including for Kuki Shinobu.

Shinobu will reportedly be released into the game at some point in 2022, although at this time there is no confirmation that Kuki will be a playable character.

The character has been one of the more talked about aspects of the game in recent times as Arataki Itto and Gorou mention her quite a lot during in-game dialogue.

Here’s everything you need to know about Kuki Shinobu, including some of the new information that has been leaked surrounding the character.

Kuki Shinobu Leaks

According to @SaveYourPrimos on Twitter, the new character will have the following traits: “Kuki Shinobu (久岐忍) is the deputy of the Arataki Gang.

“Shinobu appears to be a more rational and responsible counterbalance to Itto's brazen personality.

“She is said to wear a mask. Unconfirmed leaks suggest she is a 4✰ who uses the teen female model (Sucrose, Yanfei).”

Primos also noted how Shinobu may have a child character model when she is released into the game, much like Qiqi and Sayu. “The rumours of Kuki Shinobu using the child model likely come from two places:

1) Sayu's voice line calling Shinobu Itto's "little sidekick," and--

2) A potential misinterpretation of a sussy leak riddle which was posted in WFP.”

It would be an interesting direction for the developers to go if they do decide to have Kuki enter the game as a child, with Arataki Itto having voice lines in the game currently where he is clearly scared of the character.

One of the pieces of dialogue states "Nobody questions my leadership in the gang. What I say, goes! Except when it comes to Shinobu. She's always challenging everything I say.

“And not only that, all the hard-earned loot I bring back and share with everyone? She goes and returns it! But also, she gets me out of jail and out of every mess we get ourselves into. So, I'll let it slide. Besides, I don't wanna get on her bad side. An angry Shinobu would make my life a nightmare."

We’re hoping to get more information on Kuki Shinobu as we move closer to the release of Genshin Impact 2.5 Update.

