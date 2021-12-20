Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

it has been quite a roller-coaster of a season at Arsenal.

After a horror start to the Premier League, the Gunners came raging back and now find themselves sitting pretty in the top four.

Manager Mikel Arteta, once battered on every side by fierce opposition and criticism, has weathered the storm somewhat, and finally looks to be steering the north London club in the right direction.

However, despite their fine form on the field, the Arsenal boss has had plenty of issues to deal with off of it, none more so than the behaviour of former club captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The influential striker was relieved of his role as skipper recently after a string of disciplinary issues culminated in him being dropped from the match day squad entirely.

Arteta then moved swiftly to take the arm-band off of him, but is yet to name a permanent replacement.

While the the Spaniard has played his cards close to his chest, he has hinted that the new captain will come from the already established leadership group, saying:

“Well we have the leadership group and we have different players who have been nominated to be captain, in the last game it was Laca, we have had Granit who has been captain as well, so we will follow that,” Arteta explained.

However, there are some fans that are hoping he will look to some of the younger talent in the squad, namely, Kieran Tierney and Martin Odegaard.

Now, footage has emerged of the pair's in-game leadership qualities and it is hard to argue with the f call of the fans to have one of them installed as skipper.

Superb - they are the every antithesis of the sometimes-sulky Aubameyang.

Whether Arteta will be willing to name on elf the the two is another question entirely, but there can be no doubting they have the qualities.

Arteta meanwhile, has been praising his squad for the way in which they have felt with the Aubameyang tumult.

“They are dealing with it extremely well, you can see what they are doing on the pitch, the amount of importance they are taking around the club and how vital they have been in our very close season.

“So that is what I want, I want them to take accountability.

“They want to be important players in the team, it has to be on and off the field and when those decisions are taken, they have to participate in that as well because they are a big part of that.”

