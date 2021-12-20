Genshin Impact 2.4 Update: New Junk Chests Being Added (Leak)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact 2.4 Update is set to be released in January 2022, but there is already a huge amount of content that has been leaked ahead of the latest iteration of the massively popular game.

The Enkanomiya region is set to be released as part of the new Update and some players have already been able to access elements of it as part of the 2.4 Update Beta that is currently running.

One of the new elements of Enkanomiya that has been leaked is the ‘Junk’ chests that will reportedly be available for players to grab Mora from.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new ‘Junk’ Chests in Genshin Impact 2.4 Update, including how much Mora they will drop for players.

Junk Chests in Genshin Impact

Several notable leakers in the Genshin Impact community have already been discussing these new chests.

@genshinBLANK noted that: “Even though there are no IKEA chests in Enkanomiya, you will be able to find a new type of chest: "Junk" Chest.

“These chests can be found throughout Enkanomiya. Upon opening this chest you will be rewarded with either 10k or 15k Mora.”

@abc64fake also noted some information regarding the new Chests on social media, saying: “Regarding junk chests, they're more akin to random "Investigate" spots you'd find around the map and which drop random stuff.

You won't be baited by them from afar, nor will you find them where usual chests would traditionally spawn (e.g. monster camps).”

As noted, the developer is currently running the beta for the latest iteration of the game, so they are still in a position to make changes ahead of the release based on bug reports and player feedback.

We’re expecting there to be even more leaks for Genshin Impact 2.4 Update ahead of the official release in January 2022, and we’ll update GI players here on GiveMeSport as and when more news breaks!

