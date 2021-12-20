Apex Legends Next-Gen Update: Release Date, Patch Notes and All You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There will be a huge Apex Legends Next Generation update coming in the near future and we have revealed all the key information you need to know ahead of its release.

The battle royale game has been a huge success and many in the gaming community are thoroughly enjoying season 11.

Apex has gone through a lot of recent new changes, but many have been waiting excitedly for the next generation update. This update will see the developers try to shape the game to suit the better quality consoles instead of the PS4 and Xbox One.

The Xbox Series X/S and Playstation 5 have been out for quite some time so this update is much needed.

Here is everything you need to know about the Apex Legends Next Generation Update:

Release Date

This update was originally intended to go live in late 2021, but recent news has revealed that it has been pushed back and will now be released in early 2022.

For now the exact date hasn’t been revealed, but it is hoped that it will come out with Apex Legends Season 12. This season is expected to go live on Tuesday 8th February 2022.

Patch Notes

This next generation update will have an abundance of patch notes; however, these patch notes have not been revealed yet. This makes a lot of sense as the patch notes are only released a few days before the update goes live.

We should expect to see these patch notes revealed from Thursday 3rd February 2022- Tuesday 8th February 2022.

There will no doubt be a few next gen updates revealed after this first one, and we could see this becoming a common feature in Apex.

Developers Respawn Entertainment are releasing the next generation update in order to make the graphics of the game better and also to get higher FPS for console players on both the PS5 and the Series S/X.

When more details are revealed, we will provide all the latest updates right here, and will also reveal all of the patch notes right here on this page.

This update is very exciting for the Apex community and we wfor one cannot wait to see the game evolve when it goes live.

