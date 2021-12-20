Alan Wake Remastered January 2022 Update: Release Date, Patch Notes and All You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Alan Wake Remastered is a great action-adventure game developed by Remedy Entertainment and with a January 2022 update around the corner, we have all the latest information you need to know ahead of its release.

Updates are very crucial in a game and as they sort out main issues like bug fixes and can also bring some new content to the game.

The remastered game was made available for Xbox One, Xbox 360 and the PC, and when it was initially released, it received a great reaction from the gaming community.

This update should come around in the near future and we for one are excited about it as it should bring some new things to the Alan Wake game.

Here is everything you need to know the upcoming Alan Wake Remastered Update:

Release Date

The developers of the Alan Wake remastered game have revealed that the update will come out in the first week of January 2022.

They haven’t given us the exact date, but it will go live between Monday 3rd January 2022 and Sunday 9th January 2022. Be sure to keep an eye on the update for this week.

Patch Notes

The patch notes for this game have sadly not been revealed for this game, but the creators of Alan Wake have revealed that they will be posted onto their official site alanwake.com when the update goes live in the near future.

When the patch notes are live we will also reveal them all here so be sure to keep an eye on GiveMeSport for all the latest updates. It makes sense for this update to fall in the first week of January as it's right after the festive season.

The third-person shooter, which is a survival horror, is a lot of fun, and due to its success, there will be a second Alan Wake game released in 2023.

For now we are looking towards this update, which the creators revealed will feature several fixes to known common issues which have caused a problem for quite a while now.

Hopefully there will also be some weapon updates, and we could see some guns nerfed or buffed to change the experience of Alan Wake slightly.

