Mario Kart 9: Release Date, Leaks, Characters and Everything You Need to Know

Mario Kart 9 is expected to be the next iteration of the successful Nintendo franchise and we have all the latest information you need to know.

Fans have been wondering how long it will be before Nintendo decides to launch the next Mario Kart game onto the Switch, but with MK8 still being a huge seller for the company, they may opt to wait even longer than expected.

First-party Nintendo games tend to have a pretty long shelf life on their consoles, and it wouldn’t be too out of character for the company to even consider waiting BEYOND the Nintendo Switch to release the next game in the series.

Here’s everything you need to know about Mario Kart 9, including the potential release date, leaks for the new game, characters and more.

Release Date

We do not currently have an official release date for Mario Kart 9, as Nintendo themselves have not officially confirmed that the game itself is even in development.

Leaks

There has not been a massive amount of leaked information regarding the game thus far. However, @Newmarkomaro has indicated that there may be some major changes coming to the series with Mario Kart 9.

The leaker noted on social media that: “The main idea and the best way to describe it was like an MK x Smash Bros with a big focus in the online community with lots of weekly stuff to do and new ways to race (not just Karts and bikes) and new ways to take down other racers.

“The thing is, after the insane sales for MK8D (and still selling like hot cakes) Nintendo decided to not release it on the Switch and use it as a launch title for the next console as the "New Mario Kart" even when this game wasn't supposed to be a Mario Kart at the beginning.

“Not sure how much of this original content will survive at the end but will be cool if they still go to the "N. All Stars" route. See you next year for new info!”

It’s worth bearing in mind that these are just rumours at this point, as @Newmarkomaro has been somewhat hit and miss in terms of leaks for games in the past.

Characters

