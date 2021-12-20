Gareth Southgate: Fans livid as Emma Hayes misses out on Coach of the Year to England boss

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

England football manager Gareth Southgate was named the Coach of the Year at last night’s Sports Personality of the Year awards but fans online have suggested the accolade should’ve gone to Chelsea women’s boss Emma Hayes.

Southgate masterminded England to the final of Euro 2020, where they fell agonisingly short of a first major tournament win since 1966 –– losing to Italy on penalties, despite taking the lead.

Having played all but one of their games at Wembley, England’s run in the tournament gripped the nation and gave rise to a memorable summer.

Victory against Germany in the last 16 was also the first time an England side had beaten their rivals competitively since the 1966 World Cup final.

Southgate’s success with the England team saw him awarded a new contract which will last until after Euro 2024.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Aside from being honoured with his own individual accolade, Southgate’s England side were also named the Team of the Year.

Speaking about the squad, the former player praised his team’s mentality and the way they inspired the nation.

“What appealed to people is that this team, from the youngest to the eldest, from those that played every minute to those that didn't play any, they really pulled together throughout the summer,” he said.

"I think they represented the country brilliantly, on and off the pitch."

But while Southgate won the hearts of the majority of the English public this year, some felt aggrieved that the Coach of the Year was awarded to someone who failed to win any silverware.

In comparison, Thomas Tuchel won the Champions League with Chelsea and Hayes guided Chelsea women to a remarkable domestic treble.

The Blues won their fourth Women’s Super League title –– holding off a strong challenge from Manchester City.

They also eased to a 6-0 victory over Bristol City in the final of the League Cup and thrashed Arsenal 3-0 in the FA Cup final at Wembley earlier this month.

And numerous fans took to Twitter to express how Hayes was the rightful recipient of the honour.

One user wrote: “I love Gareth Southgate but Emma Hayes has been robbed there.”

Another echoed the same thoughts and said: “How Emma Hayes and her Chelsea team were beaten by England and Southgate is bizarre. They were winners.”

And a third stressed a similar message: “Southgate Coach of the Year? Do me a favour. Emma Hayes robbed.”

For Southgate, it is now time to start looking ahead to the World Cup in Qatar next year. After this year’s run at the Euros, there is now hope and optimism that his side can go one step further in a major tournament.

Hayes, on the other hand, has the task of trying to close the gap on Arsenal at the top of the WSL. The Gunners currently sit four points ahead of the Blues as we near the halfway point of the season.

News Now - Sport News