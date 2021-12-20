Genshin Impact 2.6 Update: Is Ayaka Getting a Rerun?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact 2.6 Update is still quite some time off, but we’re already seeing some major leaks come out regarding the Update, including the potential of a Kamisato Ayaka rerun.

Kamisato Ayaka is one of the characters that players are hoping will get a banner rerun shortly, and the current speculation is that 2.6 Update will be the point in time that we will see it in the game.

Although nothing is anywhere near confirmed for Ayaka getting a rerun in the game, there are some indications that she will be getting a rerun soon.

Fans have been speculating on the potential rerun for Ayaka on the r/GenshinImpactLeaks subreddit, with 2.6 being the earliest that we could possibly see a rerun for Ayaka in the game.

Kamisato Ayaka Rerun

One Redditor believes that we may see Ayaka back in the game as soon as the 2.6 Update, although u/Sam-__-17 also states that a rerun could be pushed back as far as the 3.0 Update later in 2022.

They wrote: [There’s] “no current leaks on when Ayaka will return. Before it will likely be Kazuha [getting a rerun] in 2.6 so she might run with him or she might be pushed back to run in 3.0 if the Inazuma arc finishes soon.

“In 2.5 it’s speculated to be Ayato and Miko [getting reruns]. Then 2.6 may be Kazuha/Shogun with that detective boy and then Scaramouche with a rerun in 2.7 to finish the Inazuma arc.

“However, I think Ayaka may come back in 2.6 because it makes more sense story-wise to release Kazuha/Shogun with Yae Miko and then have the Kamisato siblings run together. But still just speculation.”

Hopefully, we will get more information on Ayaka potentially getting a rerun as the 2.6 Update draws closer, as leaks surrounding Genshin Impact are often plentiful and come some time in advance for players to get their hands on.

We’re expecting there to be even more leaks for Genshin Impact 2.6 Update ahead of the official release in March 2022, and we’ll update GI players here on GiveMeSport as and when more news breaks!

