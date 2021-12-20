Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Luis Suarez has everyone talking as allegedly calling his manager an 'a*****e" during Saturday's game against Sevilla.

Atletico Madrid lost to Sevilla 2-1 on Saturday evening, leaving the reigning La Liga champions 14 points domestic rivals Real Madrid.

It was Lucas Ocampos' goal in the 88th minute that secured the win for Sevilla, after Felipe had cancelled out Ivan Rakitic's opener in the 33rd minute.

Rather than the late winner, it was the actions of one Luis Suarez that caught fans attention and had social media talking after the game.

With the score still 1-1, Diego Simeone opted to take off Suarez and replace him with Matheus Cunha, which the Uruguayan didn't take too kindly too.

Now, top players getting slightly angry after being substituted isn't totally uncommon, but what has since emerged regarding Suarez's reaction is pretty rare.

Directo Gol have claimed that Suarez called his manager an "a*****e" after being replaced on Saturday evening, after saying things are "always the same".

Suarez then looked noticeably irate as he took his place on the bench, but is it possible that the once prolific goalscorer was also angry with himself?

Despite being La Liga's player of the year last season, Suarez has struggled in front of goal so far during the 2021/22 campaign.

The former Liverpool hitman has scored eight times in 23 games for Diego Simeone this season in all competitions, which is a pretty poor return for Suarez considering how prolific Suarez usually is.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

While he averaged 0.66 goals per game last season, the 34-year-old is averaging 0.35 goals per game this campaign, highlighting just how big his drop off has been.

In failing to score for Atletico Madrid against Sevilla this weekend, Suarez failed to hit the back of the net for the seventh consecutive game.

This is now Suarez's longest spell without a goal since 2007, when the former Barcelona striker was still plying his trade for Ajax in the Netherlands.

Football Terrace Debate: Is Chelsea's title race OVER?

In fairness to Suarez, it isn't just him who is struggling to reach the heights of last season, as the rest of the team is struggling too.

By the end of last season's La Liga, which they ended up winning, Atletico averaged 2.26 points per game.

By comparison, this season after 18 games, the Madrid outfit are averaging just 1.7 points per game, and remain some way off catching league leaders Real Madrid.

News Now - Sport News