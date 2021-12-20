Fall Guys Season 7 Battle Pass: Everything We Know So Far

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fall Guys Season 7 is being released soon, and with this new season comes the brand new battle pass which we have all the latest details and information on.

The platform battle royale game is a lot of fun and grew massively in popularity after it became a free game on Playstation Plus.

Season 6 has been a whole lot of fun and the gaming community are thoroughly enjoying it, but they have started to get really excited for the release of season 7 and it could be the best one yet.

Hopefully the battle pass does not fail to disappoint as it should bring about an abundance of new content, like new cosmetics.

Here is everything you need to know about the Fall Guys Season 7 Battle Pass:

Release Date

The battle pass for Fall Guys Season 7 will be revealed and released at the same time that season 7 is released for the gaming community.

Season 7 of Fall Guys is going live on Tuesday 8th March 2021, and that is also when the battle pass will be available to purchase for the gaming community.

Leaks

For now there have been no leaks around what content will be getting released in the Fall Guys Season 7 battle pass.

We do know that the battle pass will involve some cosmetics, banners and possibly new outfits for your characters so no doubt leaks will surface on social media around the contents of this battle pass in the near future. When leaks are revealed, we will update this page as soon as we can.

Price

Many players in the gaming community will know that battle passes tend to cost a bit of money, and you normally have to pay each time a new battle pass comes out.

This is very different in Fall Guys, and players will be over the moon to hear that the battle pass in the game is absolutely free.

You can purchase in-game cosmetics and other items aside from the battle pass if you want; however, the free battle pass does give you a lot of content and you should be very happy with what it will have to deliver.

