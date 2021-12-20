Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There are few bigger names in the world of boxing than Mike Tyson.

The self-proclaimed 'Baddest Man on the Planet' took the world by storm in the late 1980's as he tore the heavyweight division apart to become the youngest world champion in its history.

Mike's power and ruthless efficiency was unlike anything that we had seen before and his march to global supremacy was as rapid as it was unbelievable.

In truth, Mike had won so many of his fights before he had even stepped between the ropes, using a barrage of psychological warfare to weaken and intimidate his hapless opponents.

However, once he did step into the ring, once he had his opponents in his sights, there was only ever going to be one winner in those early, heady days.

Sadly, Mike's career took a bit of a nose dive as he was constantly plagued by misdemeanours outside of the ring.

His lavish lifestyle and alarming spending habits became a distraction from the sweet science, and he quickly lost his aura of invincibility.

A spell in jail followed and he was just never quite the same in the ring, resorting to some of the dirtiest tactics boxing has ever seen.

Now, however, after battles with substance abuse, Tyson is healthy, strong and one of the most respected voices in the sport.

He still has an air of unpredictability about him, but nothing like the short-fuse tinder box he used to be.

Even still, it will come as a surprise to many to see even the new Tyson tearing up in a video that has been doing the round on social media.

Tyson was chatting about his lifelong hero and all time boxing great Muhammad Ali when his emotions got the better of him.

Tyson was speaking with a reverence and awe that you simply can't manufacture and the respect he has for Ali was on show for all to see.

You can see the moment in the clip below:

"When you have someone like Muhammad Ali in your family, sometimes, this is really crazy", he begins.

Sometimes when God is making individuals, he's showing off...

At this point, Mike's tone has tailed off into a whisper has he struggles to get across exactly just how much Ali meant to him.

"Like Ali... Who can be like that? Just an amazing fighter, amazing human being. Just remarkable. And when you see him, every time, he looks more like a model than a fighter.

"He was just, I can't articulate it, amazing."

