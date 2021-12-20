Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Micah Richards and Roy Keane have reunited for episode one of their Christmas special: Driving Home for Christmas.

The former Premier League footballers-turned-Sky Sports pundits have formed an unlikely bromance since becoming colleagues in 2020.

Richards and Keane are at total opposite ends of the spectrum in terms of their personalities, but they get on like a house on fire both on and off the screen.

They filmed a successful mini series called ‘Micah and Roy’s Road to Wembley’ ahead of Euro 2020, which went down extremely well with football fans.

And now they’ve teamed up again for a Christmas special, which contains more gold from football’s most unlikely double-act.

Episode one begins with Keane handing Richards a Christmas present - a signed copy of his autobiography - after being picked up outside Old Trafford.

“You’ve not been arguing with fans, have you?” Richards jokes, referring to the incident at Old Trafford after Manchester United were beaten 2-0 by Manchester City in November.

Richards then takes his jacket off to reveal a Keane-Inspired Christmas jumper.

“You idiot,” Keane said. “I knew you were up to something, I knew it!”

Keane then opened his gift from Richards: a Christmas jumper with Micah’s face on it.

However, it wasn’t long before the Irishman had whipped it off as the pair set off on their journey together.

Keane’s face was an absolute picture as Richards revealed he’d never seen a single episode of Only Fools and Horses.

“I’m going to say that’s the most amazing thing I’ve ever heard in my life!” a baffled Keane replied.

Richards had also never seen Keane’s favourite Christmas film of all time, It’s a Wonderful Life.

“What age are you?” Keane says. “Every time I say something to you, you’ve never heard of it, as if I’m 100!”

The pair then had a semi-serious discussion about why Richards joked on TV about Keane being appointed Man Utd manager.

The episode ends with Richards joking that he’ll turn up to Keane’s house on Christmas Day.

“No problem, that’s fine,” Keane said. “I’ll have the dogs waiting for you - ‘go on, kill!’”

Video: Keane and Richards 'Driving Home for Christmas'

Watch the episode in full here:

Roll on episode two!

