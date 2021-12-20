FIFA 22 Goran Pandev Winter Wildcards SBC: How to Complete, Cost and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Goran Pandev Winter Wildcards SBC has officially been added to FIFA 22, with players able to get hold of the strong Serie A striker.

There have been several SBC tasks added to the latest iteration of the FIFA franchise, with some being major bonuses for players and some not even worth looking at!

The Winter Wildcards release has, however, had some pretty decent cards on show thus far.

Players with a Serie A based squad may want to look at Pandev as a potential starter for their top line, with the 88-rated ST card having some great base stats.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Goran Pandev Winter Wildcards SBC and how to complete the tasks in-game.

How to Complete the Goran Pandev SBC

Players will be looking at around 60k coins to complete the SBC tasks from scratch, which isn’t a massive outlay for the Genoa striker.

However, if you’ve got a decent amount of fodder cards in your roster then this price will drop exponentially and the SBC will be easier to complete.

Here are the requirements to complete the Goran Pandev Winter Wildcards SBC in FIFA 22:

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 55

# of players in the Squad: 11

Here are the stats for the card that you receive once you have completed the SBC:

Overall: 88

86 - Pace

90 - Shooting

80 - Passing

90 - Dribbling

47 - Defense

78 - Physical

Is it Worth Completing the SBC?

Users on FUTBIN appear to already be happy with the new release, giving the SBC an approval rating of 67% at the time of writing.

In terms of completing the SBC itself, if you’re playing with a Serie A, then it is absolutely worth the punt and getting this great card.

With 86 Pace, 90 Shooting and 90 Dribbling, you’ve got an absolute beast of a card that can sit up top by themselves or even with a strike partner.

