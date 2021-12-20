Norwich City latest news: Fresh claim emerges on 'how good' Dean Smith's team actually is

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge reckons that Norwich are too good for the Championship but are not good enough for the Premier League.

The Canaries have been promoted or relegated in each of the previous three seasons and are once again in danger of suffering the latter following another tricky top-flight campaign.

How have Norwich fared this season?

Despite a recent upturn in fortunes under Dean Smith, it's been another testing season at Premier League level for Norwich.

They head into the Christmas period just three points from safety, but they're occupying a familiar position at the bottom of the table having won just twice all season.

Norwich collected five points from Smith's first three games in charge, which came after Daniel Farke was sacked despite the victory at Brentford.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

But the optimism surrounding Smith's appointment has quickly died down after defeats to Spurs, Manchester United and his former side, Aston Villa, last time out.

It doesn't get any easier for the Carrow Road outfit, who face Arsenal, Leicester, and Everton in their next three games.

Despite being within touching distance of safety, Bridge isn't hopeful of their chances of avoiding the drop.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What did Bridge say about Norwich?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I just wonder, how good is this Norwich team? They're such a funny team.

"They're too good for the Championship but are not good enough for the Premier League. They have spent money.

"Stuart Webber came on to Sky and strongly denied that they've just come up for a holiday, so don't accuse us for not having a go, is what he said."

Liverpool LOSE GROUND in thriller with Tottenham! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

Can Norwich stay up?

It's going to be extremely difficult for Norwich to avoid a second consecutive relegation at this level.

They're the lowest scorers in the division with eight, and have the second-worst defensive record, which is generally a recipe for disaster.

1 of 10 What year did Carrow Road open? 1925 1935 1945 1955

However, the form of Newcastle and Burnley, but more importantly, Watford, who sit 17th, surely gives them reason to be hopeful. Despite losing 11 times in the league, Smith's side are still just one victory away from climbing out of danger.

Compare that to this time two years ago when they were six points from safety and chasing the likes of Southampton, West Ham and Everton, Norwich have a far greater chance of avoiding the drop.

News Now - Sport News