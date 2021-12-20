Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE is hoping to have Stone Cold Steve Austin involved at WrestleMania 38 next year in a "meaningful" manner.

WWE usually has all of its top stars involved for WrestleMania - the company's biggest show of the year - and that isn't set to change with April 2022's show.

It isn't just the top active wrestlers who get involved, as WWE often tends to bring back some of its older stars and legends for the biggest pay-per-view event.

For example, at last year's show, WWE decided to bring in Hulk Hogan as one of the hosts, given the show was taking place in his hometown of Tampa.

That trend is going to change this year, as a new report has indicated that WWE wants one of its biggest stars of yesteryear to come in for WrestleMania.

WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE wants Stone Cold Steve Austin to be involved with WrestleMania 38 this year, which is taking place in his home state of Texas.

The report goes further to point out that WWE doesn't just want Austin to appear on the show, but wants him to be involved in a "meaningful" manner.

Importantly, the Twitter source does explain that Austin is not going to be wrestling on the show, with the Texan now having worked a match since WrestleMania XIX in 2003.

The report concludes by saying that things are now in the hands of the creative team, who have been tasked with coming up with something significant for Austin to do at the show.

Steve Austin has remained on good terms with WWE since his retirement, and given that the show is taking place in Texas, it isn't surprising to see that the company wants him to be involved.

As of right now, we have very limited information about the plans that WWE has for WrestleMania.

Around this time of year, with the Royal Rumble fast approaching, we begin hearing about the plans that WWE may have for WrestleMania, particularly around the top of the card.

For more information as it becomes available, make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport.

