Newcastle latest news: 'Supreme' 43 y/o could land DoF role in 2022

Newcastle World journalist Liam Kennedy has revealed he has heard suggestions that Victor Orta is in the running to become Newcastle United's director of football.

The Magpies have been under new ownership since a consortium led by the Saudi Arabia-based Public Investment Fund completed a £305million takeover of the club in October and they have been searching for a director of football since.

What's the latest news involving Orta?

Orta, who is currently in the same behind-the-scenes role at Premier League rivals Leeds United, has reportedly been discussed as a potential candidate to become Newcastle's director of football.

The Spaniard has been a key member of the Yorkshire club's hierarchy since heading to Elland Road more than four-and-a-half years ago.

He had previously gained experience by holding key boardroom positions at Sevilla and Elche in his homeland, along with Russia's Zenit Saint-Petersburg and Championship outlet Middlesbrough.

But it has been claimed that Orta's head could be turned by a potential move to St James' Park, with former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson suggesting the director of football would be tempted by the challenge under Newcastle's mega-rich regime.

Orta, who has been touted as 'supreme' thanks to the transfer business conducted with his current employers, would be in charge of the largest budget in the Premier League after the Tynesiders became the richest club in world football thanks to the Public Investment Fund being worth a staggering £320billion.

There can be no denying the 43-year-old's passion as he hit the headlines earlier this month after clashing with a Leeds fan and having to be held back in the directors' box during the 2-2 draw with Brentford.

What has Liam Kennedy said about Orta?

Kennedy has heard of Newcastle being interested in Orta as a potential incoming director of football.

It comes after months of the Magpies searching for the right candidate to take on the top job.

However, Kennedy does not necessarily think that Orta is the only man in the running.

When asked about the links to Orta, the journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "I would concur on the Orta one. I've also heard that myself."

Who else has been in the running for the job?

The Telegraph reported that Michael Emenalo was the leading candidate to be appointed as Newcastle's director of football last month before then suggesting that the 56-year-old rejected the role.

However, Magpies co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi was displeased with the newspaper's suggestion of the snub and took to social media to insist Emenalo was never offered the job.

It was claimed in October that Luis Campos was one of several names under consideration by the new consortium, while Ralf Rangnick was also in contention before his appointment as Manchester United's interim manager last month.

Meanwhile, The Athletic journalist David Ornstein revealed Marc Overmars turned down an approach from the Magpies in favour of remaining with Dutch giants Ajax.

It has emerged that Newcastle have hired recruitment firm Nolan Partners to find a new director of football leading into 2022.

