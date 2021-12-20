Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It's fair to say that Thomas Muller is the best playmaker in world football right now.

Over the past 12 months or so, the Bayern Munich star has evolved into an unstoppable creative machine, assisting goals at a ridiculously impressive rate.

In fact, Muller's prolific nature in that regard has seen him set a quite an incredible new record.

After delivering yet another assist in his and Bayern's final appearance of 2021 against Wolfsburg last week, the German international took his overall tally for the year across all competitions to a mammoth 32.

According to the ever-reliable Transfermarkt, that's comfortably the most by a player operating in a team in one of Europe's top five leagues over the course of 12 months in the 21st century.

And to further highlight Muller's magnificence, we've used the website to work out the 10 highest-assisting years by players at club level since the turn of the millenium.

Let's take a look at the list in full...

(Where possible, players on the same number of assists have been ordered by the number of games played.)

The 10 highest-assisting years by players in the 21st century

10. Neymar (2017) - 27 assists in 47 games

=8. Lionel Messi (2011) - 28 assists in 54 games

=8. Kevin De Bruyne (2015) - 28 assists in 54 games

=6. Lionel Messi (2016) - 28 assists in 51 games

=6. Thierry Henry (2003) - 28 assists in 51 games

5. Neymar (2016) - 28 assists in 47 games

4. Franck Ribery (2012) - 28 assists in 46 games

3. Mesut Ozil (2009) - 28 assists in 41 games

2. Eden Hazard (2012) - 30 assists in 52 games

1. Thomas Muller (2021) - 32 assists in 49 games

Muller has finished two assists clear of Hazard, despite the fact he made three fewer appearances across the whole of 2021 than the Belgian did in 2012.

That Thomas isn't bad, is he? The Bayern legend is now 32, but like his partner-in-crime Robert Lewandowski, the fleet-footed playmaker is playing arguably the best football of his career at an age where most other footballers are on the decline.

Muller now has 235 assists to his name at club level and a further 40 from 110 appearances for Germany.

The guy was born to setup goals for teammates and he's not bad at scoring them either.

Muller has netted 222 in a Bayern jersey and an additional 42 for Germany, a mighty fine record from one of the greatest players of the modern era.

