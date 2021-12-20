West Ham transfer news: 'Big, strong striker' hailed by Kaka 'fits the bill' for Moyes

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke believes that Besiktas striker Cyle Larin would "fit the bill" for West Ham United in the January transfer window.

The Hammers are likely to look to sign a striker in the upcoming window because Michail Antonio is their only current senior option at the club.

What's the latest with West Ham?

The Hammers have somewhat struggled for form in recent weeks, with the goals drying up.

Antonio has struggled to carry on his early-season form, in which he scored six times in his first eight Premier League appearances.

That eighth appearance came against Tottenham Hotspur at the end of October but he has now gone eight games without a goal in the top-flight.

That poor run of form has coincided with the Irons dropping out of the top four in the Premier League and embarking on a run of just one win in six games, although that victory did come against Chelsea.

Moyes has admitted that he does need to add new blood to the squad in January if they are to continue their push for Champions League football.

And Larin has been linked with a potential move to the London Stadium previously, with O'Rourke believing he may be an ideal signing for the Hammers.

He has also been lauded by Kaka, the former Brazil international and Ballon d'Or winner, who played alongside him at Orlando City.

He said: “I think Cyle can go far. Cyle is a very good player and the third season for us will be great, but I think Cyle can play in a big team in Europe as well.”

The Canada international can play as a centre-forward or as a left winger and has scored six goals this season in 19 games; last season, he scored 23 times in 45 games.

What has O'Rourke said?

He told GiveMeSport: “He’s a big strong striker who can play right across the front positions as well and that will be attractive to West Ham. He would definitely fit the bill.”

Would Larin be the ideal signing for West Ham?

It has to be said that it isn't known how quickly Larin would be able to adapt to life in the Premier League, given that the Turkish league is undoubtedly inferior in quality to the English top-flight.

However, he seems to be a perfect candidate to come in and strengthen the squad.

He has real versatility and would be able to boost the club's numbers both on the wing and through the middle, meaning that he could play alongside Antonio or instead of him.

Larin has international pedigree too, given that he has scored 22 goals in 44 games for Canada, and may well be available for a knock-down fee.

He is valued at £10.3m by Transfermarkt but his contract is expiring at the end of the season, meaning West Ham could snap him up for a much lower fee in January.

