Tottenham transfer news: Paratici told to give 'huge financial incentive' to £85m star

Dusan Vlahovic would go straight into Tottenham Hotspur's best XI but they will need to splash the cash in order for Antonio Conte to sign the Fiorentina striker next month, according to Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge.

Conte, who was appointed as Spurs' head coach last month, will be able to bolster his squad for the first time when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

What's the latest news involving Vlahovic?

Some of Europe's biggest clubs have been put on red alert after Fiorentina chief executive Joe Barone told Italian media outlet Repubblica that Vlahovic has rejected the most lucrative contract offer in the Serie A club's history.

The report suggests Fiorentina's proposal remains on the table but the frontman and his agent have made it clear he wishes to move onto pastures new.

Fiorentina are desperate to tie Vlahovic down to a new deal as he is approaching the final 18 months of his current agreement.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport has revealed Conte has made Vlahovic, who has scored 18 goals in 20 appearances this season, his primary transfer target.

The report claims Conte may even prefer to work with the 14-cap Serbia international than Spurs' current star striker Harry Kane.

Vlahovic equalled a Serie A record set by Cristiano Ronaldo last time out, with his goal against Sassuolo at the weekend being his 33rd of the calendar year.

What has Michael Bridge said about Vlahovic?

Bridge has claimed Spurs will need to put their money where their mouth is if they want to win the race for Vlahovic's services.

The Sky Sports reporter believes Vlahovic's productivity in the final third of the pitch means he would immediately displace one of the north Londoners' current stars.

He reckons managing director Fabio Paratici could give Spurs the upper-hand in the fight for the frontman by handing Vlahovic a lucrative contract.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "They need to give him a huge financial incentive because I think he would go straight into that Spurs team."

What other clubs are interested in Vlahovic?

Spurs' Premier League rivals Manchester United and Arsenal have also been linked with making a £70million move ahead of the January transfer window opening for business.

But they face further competition from Newcastle United, who are expected to step up their interest after becoming the richest football club in the world in October.

The striker could still remain in Italy as, according to Calciomercato, Juventus have entered the race.

However, the report suggests Fiorentina would rather sell the 6 ft 3 21-year-old to a club outside of their division.

Gazzetta dello Sport have claimed Vlahovic's current employers are looking to pocket £85million for his services.

