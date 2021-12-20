Newcastle transfer news: Talks underway over target who's 'top of Howe's priority list'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle journalist Liam Kennedy reckons that Kieran Trippier is top of Eddie Howe's priority list in January.

The Mapgies have been keen on the England right-back since the beginning of this month, with a switch from Atletico Madrid reportedly moving closer.

What's the latest news with Trippier?

When Newcastle were taken over in October, January always had the possibility of being an exciting time for supporters.

The Telegraph revealed that Howe could have up to £190m to spend next month as he hopes to improve his squad in their battle against relegation.

Newcastle's fortunes didn't improve on Sunday when they were thrashed 4-0 by Manchester City, but the addition of Trippier would give the North East club a major boost.

According to talkSPORT, the St James' Park outfit are prepared to make Trippier their highest-paid player, but personal terms and a fee are yet to be agreed.

Furthermore, the outlet believe that Trippier's representatives are happy with Newcastle's offer, but a deal to see the 31-year-old move from Madrid to Tyneside appears some way off being completed.

With Newcastle currently three points from safety, the Three Lions international isn't likely to be their only target next month, but Kennedy believes that the ex-Tottenham and Burnley full-back is top of Howe's wish-list.

What did Kennedy say about Trippier?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "There have been some talks with fees with Atletico and I think it's a deal that can get done. He is top of Eddie Howe's priority list, along with a couple of others."

Who else could Newcastle look to sign in January?

Trippier's pedigree, experience and quality would surely improve a wounded Newcastle defence that have conceded the most goals in the Premier League this season.

But with 11 goals shipped in their last three and only one clean sheet all campaign, Howe is going to need far more than a right-back to improve their chances of staying up.

Therefore,James Tarkowski remains on their list, whilst the Magpies are also chasing Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, who's been a regular with the Londoners this season, starting 19 of their 23 league games this season.

Furthermore, Marseille's Boubacar Kamara, who can also play in defensive midfield, is also on Howe's list as Newcastle hope to tighten up at the back.

