Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest goalscorer in football history.

The Manchester United superstar has rewritten the record books throughout the course of his career thus far and he's showing absolutely no signs of slowing down at the age of 36.

Ronaldo has scored 802 goals for club and country at the time of writing, with 450 of them coming in just 438 appearances at Real Madrid.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's record at international level is also freakishly good.

In his 184 games wearing Portugal's shirt, Ronaldo has scored an astonishing 115 goals, the most by any male player for their country.

The numbers above are part of the reason why a hefty number of fans believe that he is the greatest footballer of all time.

Man Utd transfer news update (Football Terrace)

One avid Ronaldo fan has decided to further support that opinion by creating a marvellous Twitter thread cataloguing the superstar's different types of goals.

Long shots, solo goals, free-kicks and back-heel goals are just some of the categories featured and you can take a look at all of the fabulous footage provided below.

Thread: Ronaldo's different types of goals throughout his career

Those who've been able to regularly watch Ronaldo weave his magic over the course of the last 18 years or so are incredibly lucky indeed.

He's scored some outrageously good goals in his time as a professional and you feel there's still a lot more to come from the Portuguese icon.

Since returning to United, the goals have continued to flow for Ronaldo, particularly in Champions League action.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

His six goals in five appearances were pivotal to United qualifying for the knockout stage of Europe's top-tier competition with a match to spare.

Ronaldo has also been fairly prolific in the Premier League too, the ageless forward finding the back of the net seven times in 13 games - including a match-winning brace against Arsenal at Old Trafford.

Can you answer these 12 questions about Cristiano Ronaldo's first spell at Manchester United?

1 of 12 When did Cristiano Ronaldo make his debut for Manchester United? 2002 2003 2005 2007

News Now - Sport News