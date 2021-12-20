Rangers latest news: Fresh van Bronckhorst claim emerges involving Ibrox stars

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has hailed Giovanni van Bronckhorst after making a positive start to his reign as Rangers' boss.

The Dutchman took charge of the Gers after Steven Gerrard opted to leave Ibrox in favour of heading to Premier League side Aston Villa last month.

How have Rangers performed under van Bronckhorst so far?

Van Bronckhorst moved into the Rangers hot-seat with the club still on a high after winning their first Scottish Premiership title in a decade last season.

Gerrard led the Glasgow giants to an unbeaten campaign in the top flight, meaning they wrestled the crown away from arch-rivals Celtic's clutches.

Having moved into the Ibrox dugout after also featuring for the club during his playing career, van Bronckhorst has made a positive impact.

The 46-year-old has won seven of his eight games at the helm so far, with the only fixture not to end in a Rangers victory being the 1-1 draw with French outfit Lyon in the Europa League.

However, that point was enough to ensure van Bronckhorst guided the Gers into the knockout stages of the competition, where they will face German giants Borussia Dortmund.

Rangers' impressive form means they are seven points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, although second-placed Celtic have a game in hand.

What has Michael Bridge said about van Bronckhorst?

Bridge is impressed with how van Bronckhorst has got the squad he inherited from Gerrard to adjust to his playing style straightaway.

The Sky Sports reporter reckons the Dutchman's early success has come despite moving into the dugout at what could have been a testing time.

But Bridge feels van Bronckhorst deserves credit for making the risky move of adjusting Rangers' winning formula under Gerrard.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "What I like about him is he has come in, changed the system and the Rangers players have just taken to it straightaway.

"That comes after Gerrard did leave at a pretty tough time for the club."

Why was van Bronckhorst seen as the right man for the job?

Van Bronckhorst spent three years on the books of Rangers during his playing career, racking up more than 100 appearances along the way, so he already understood the challenges that come with the Scottish Premiership and Old Firm derbies against Celtic.

He has also gained much-needed experience during the early stages of his managerial career, having enjoyed stints at the helm of Feyenoord in his homeland and Chinese Super League side Guangzhou City.

Rangers set their sights on silverware each year and that is something van Bronckhorst became accustomed to winning during his Feyenoord reign as he led the Netherlands club to five trophies, including the Eredivisie title.

