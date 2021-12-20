Selhurst Park transfer news: Crystal Palace could sign Southwark-born midfielder in summer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge says he would be surprised if Crystal Palace signed Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo anytime soon but thinks next summer could be a possibility.

Premier League clubs are said to be circling, and Palace are one English top-flight side who are thought to be interested.

What is the latest news involving Aribo?

The Daily Mail reported at the end of last month that Palace are targeting Aribo, who was born in Camberwell, London Borough of Southwark, but face competition from other teams in the division.

According to the same report, Brentford and Watford are also keen on the 25-year-old, so there could end up being a real scrap in London for his signature. This season, he has been directly involved in 10 goals in all competitions.

Aribo, of course, has already played for another team from the capital in Charlton Athletic before his move to Rangers back in 2019.

Since joining Rangers, the Nigeria international has made over 120 appearances, showing his importance to the side, so he is a player they will not want to lose. However, his contract expires in 2023, leaving the Glasgow club in a tricky situation.

What has Bridge said about Aribo to Palace?

Bridge has not ruled out a move to Selhurst Park for Aribo. However, the Sky Sports reporter doubts anything is imminent.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Yeah, I mean, that would surprise me if it happened anytime soon. But maybe next summer."

Do Palace need a new midfielder?

Midfield is definitely an area Palace could visit in the future. At 34, James McArthur is not getting any younger, while Conor Gallagher looks set to return to parent club Chelsea at the end of the season.

The England international has been excellent this term, grabbing a brace against Everton earlier this month, the second goal being some strike to say the least.

As per the Daily Mail, Chelsea refused to discuss an option to buy when loan offers were made for Gallagher in the summer and their stance of not wanting to sell him is unlikely to change. Their plan is to integrate the youngster into Thomas Tuchel's squad next season.

It means Palace could be forced to move for someone like Aribo next summer to fill the hole Gallagher would leave.

The Eagles will at least still have Will Hughes to call upon, with the 26-year-old making quite the impression since coming into the side. He was really efficient in that 3-1 win versus Everton, grabbing an assist while recording the third-highest pass success rate (93%) on the day (via WhoScored).

