Tottenham latest news: 'Unbelievable' 21-year-old tipped to shine under Antonio Conte

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has backed Ryan Sessegnon to come good for Tottenham, but only if he stays fit.

The 21-year-old joined for £25m from Fulham more than two years ago but has been unable to show the kind of form that made him one of the hottest prospects in English football.

But following his first Premier League start of the season against Liverpool on Sunday, Bridge is confident that the best could be yet to come for Sessegnon.

What's the latest news with Sessegnon?

When Antonio Conte arrived in north London, a handful of Tottenham players that had been hardly playing would have surely been licking their lips, with Sessegnon one of them.

It could hardly have gone worse since the youngster made the switch across London when Mauricio Pochettino was still in charge. Mainly injuries, but a lack of form and then opportunities under Jose Mourinho saw him loaned to the Bundesliga last season.

Despite a productive spell with Hoffenheim, which included two goals and three assists, it looked like being a familiar story for Sessegnon when he suffered an ankle injury on international duty in September, which kept him out of action for more than two months.

Even after returning, Sessegnon was sent off early on against Mura, but has bounced back and played 68 minutes against Norwich before making his first Premier League start since January 2020 against Liverpool.

He managed six tackles against the Reds, and could have claimed an assist if Harry Kane had not missed his kick up the other end.

But it was a promising display from Sessegnon, who'll be hoping to keep his place when Tottenham host Crystal Palace on Boxing Day, and Bridge is optimistic about his chances of turning his Spurs career around.

What did Bridge say about Sessegnon?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I think the key for Sessegnon is staying fit, and that's the problem he's had is his fitness. At Fulham, he was unbelievable; the goals he scored. There's definitely a player there."

Could Sessegnon start against Crystal Palace?

Sergio Reguilon had been in brilliant form before the recent break due to Covid-19, scoring the winner against Leeds before claiming an assist against Brentford, meaning Conte has a genuine dilemma at left wing-back.

There's every chance he could freshen up his squad during the festive period, but suddenly, the Italian has a proper battle going on down the left.

Reguilon would appear first-choice but given the fact he was just the second player to stop Mohamed Salah from scoring or assisting in the league this season, you wouldn't be surprised to see Sessegnon get the nod.

