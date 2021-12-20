Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The rivalry between Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch is really beginning to heat up.

Last week on Monday Night Raw, Lynch accepted a challenge from Liv Morgan for another Raw Women's Championship match.

This came after 'The Man' defeated Morgan in a cracking title match in the main event of the December 6 show the week beforehand.

After brutally attacking Morgan on last week's show, Lynch accepted her challenge for another title match, will go down at WWE Day 1.

The pay-per-view, which will also see Roman Reigns defend the Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar, goes down on New Year's Day.

Back to Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch, as WWE has now posted an update on the feud between the two female stars.

In the latest instalment to their rivalry, Liv Morgan turned up to attack Becky Lynch while the Raw Women's Champion was training.

The video, which was uploaded to WWE's YouTube channel on Sunday evening, sees Liv Morgan attempt to attack Lynch with a kendo stick.

However, as you can see below, it's revealed that it was a stunt double the whole time, with Lynch standing behind the former NXT star.

Morgan was still able to get the upper hand over Lynch, however, with the former Riott Squad member getting the better of 'Big Time Becks' after several kendo shots.

Becky Lynch was able to escape the attack from Liv Morgan, who was taped up following the assault from the Irishwoman on last week's show.

The fact that WWE had Morgan attack Lynch with a kendo stick has led to some speculation that WWE is going to have the pair have a No Disqualification match at Day One next week.

We will likely see WWE reference this incident between Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch on WWE Raw tonight, so make sure you tune in tonight.

You can check out WWE Raw every single week live over here in the UK on BT Sport.

