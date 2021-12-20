Everton latest news: What Toffees supporters really think of under-fire Rafa Benitez

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge believes the majority of Everton fans are wise enough to understand their current struggles are not solely down to manager Rafa Benitez.

The Toffees have had a hugely disappointing start to their Premier League campaign, but there have been plenty of reasons behind their on-pitch struggles in recent months.

Why are Everton struggling so much?

A promising beginning to the campaign saw Everton lose just one of their opening seven top-flight fixtures, sparking hope of a genuine push for European football under their new boss.

However, a string of injuries to several key players has seen a dramatic change in fortunes for the Merseyside outfit.

With the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Yerry Mina amongst the extensive list of stars sidelined for lengthy periods of time, Everton have picked up just six points from a possible 33.

Their underwhelming displays have piled the pressure on Benitez, yet he appears to have the full support of owner Farhad Moshiri who recently gave him a public vote of confidence.

Former director of football Marcel Brands has bore the brunt of the blame, recently departing the club after a controversial three-year spell. FFP restrictions saw Everton spend just £1.8m during the summer.

And Bridge believes that some of the Everton fanbase are sympathetic towards Benitez due to the wide-ranging issues the 61-year-old has had to contend with.

What has Bridge said about Benitez?

The Sky Sports reporter claims that the 'sensible' elements of the Everton faithful are aware enough to point the finger of blame elsewhere rather than at the Spanish tactician after years of mismanagement at board level.

Bridge told GiveMeSport: “But ultimately, I think the sensible ones, and the majority of them are, they are acknowledging that this isn't anything to do with Benitez, on this occasion.

“Okay, some will never accept him, but I don't think it's as bad as George Graham at Spurs levels.”

What has caused Everton’s recent woes?

Despite having the financial might provided by Moshiri’s ownership since 2016, Everton have embarked on a haphazard transfer policy that’s led to limited success.

The likes of Alex Iwobi, Davy Klaassen and Theo Walcott have all arrived for significant fees without ever justifying their outlay, leaving the Goodison Park side in a sticky situation. Only Iwobi is still at the club, and he's made just 43 Premier League starts in two-and-a-half seasons.

Benitez was limited to just £1.8m worth of spending over the summer in order to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations, restricting the amount of blame that can be laid at his door and highlighting the mess that he inherited back in July.

