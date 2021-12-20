Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

You'll be hard pushed to find a lover of the beautiful game that doesn't adore Ronaldinho.

The global icon dominated the sport for much of the 2000s and he did so by playing the most entertaining style of football possible.

Pretty much every time Ronaldinho took to the pitch for the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, AC Milan or the Brazilian national team, he produced a moment that left viewers open-mouthed.

It would either be a breathtaking goal, a magical assist or a piece of skill that a high-quality freestyler would be dead envious of.

And it appears that Ronaldinho hasn't lost the Midas touch one bit, despite the fact he's now 41 and has been retired for around six years.

The two-time FIFA World Player of the Year recently took part in a foot volley tournament alongside fellow Brazilian legend Romario and he managed to wow those watching on.

In a match, Ronaldinho nonchalantly setup his partner to win a point with a truly sublime piece of skill.

He uploaded a video of his moment of magic on Twitter and you can check it out below.

Video: Ronaldinho is still an absolute baller

You just love to see it - and what a celebration!

That snippet of magnificent skill is also far from the first time that Ronaldinho has reminded the world that he's still got it in 2021.

Back in July, the man who made many of us fall in love with football lined up for Barcelona Legends in a unique El Clasico against Real Madrid Legends out in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Ronaldinho's performance was so good on the day that it warranted a YouTube compilation, which you can watch in all of its glory below.

Video: Ronaldinho's performance v Real Madrid Legends in July

As well as converting a penalty for his side, Ronaldinho performed some of his trademark skills and came agonisingly close to scoring a wonder-goal after a mazy dribble, but the woodwork sadly denied him.

Are we the only ones thinking that he should consider making a professional comeback...?

