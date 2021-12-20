Arsenal transfer news: 'Phenomenal' attacker tipped to join EPL rival ahead of January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge says he keeps hearing that Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has rejected a contract.

Bridge has also hinted at a possible Premier League move. The 22-year-old's current deal expires at the end of the season, and it does not look like he is keen on extending it.

What is the latest on Nketiah's contract situation?

Earlier this month, Sky Sports reported that Nketiah has turned down Arsenal's latest contract offer in a blow to the north London club, who now risk losing him for nothing.

According to the same report, Nketiah's decision is based on his lack of playing time, with the English youngster barely featuring under Mikel Arteta this season.

Prior to the 3-2 defeat away at Manchester United at the start of December, Nketiah had not played a single minute of Premier League football in the current campaign, showing just how far he is from Arteta's plans.

Enter Giveaway

It makes it no surprise that the England U21 international does not want to sign a new deal at the Emirates.

What has Bridge said about Nketiah?

Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT that the only thing coming out of Nketiah's camp is this talk about a rejected contract.

Ahead of the January transfer window, the Sky Sports reporter now thinks a move to a Premier League club lower down the table could be a possibility.

Football Terrace Debate: WHY are Arsenal fans BACKING Mikel Arteta?!

"Obviously keep hearing a lot of times he's rejected a contract and the agent's obviously talking to journalists about his situation, but we're talking maybe lower Premier League or relegation area," Bridge said to GMS.

Is anyone interested in Nketiah?

As Bridge hinted, a transfer to another Premier League side could be on the cards. Nketiah was thought to have been high on Crystal Palace's list during the summer; perhaps they could revive their interest.

There was also talk about Leeds United, where the Arsenal man spent the first half of the 2019/20 season on loan, being offered the chance to sign him as they looked for cover for Patrick Bamford, so maybe that could be another option.

1 of 15 Which club did Marc Overmars start his professional career at? Go Ahead Eagles Ajax Feyenoord PSV Eindhoven

Having once been described as "phenomenal" by Arteta, from an Arsenal perspective, it is disappointing that things have not quite worked out for him. Still just 22 years of age, though, he still has time to become a Premier League success, although that is likely to be elsewhere.

As for the Gunners, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future also far from certain, you would expect them to bring in a new centre-forward either next month or in the summer transfer window.

News Now - Sport News